By Regan Doherty
DOHA, Oct 12 Third-quarter net profit at petrochemicals and metals company Industries Qatar (IQ) leapt 47.9 percent on Wednesday on strengthening petrochemical prices.
The Gulf's second-largest chemical producer by market value made a third-quarter net profit of 2.07 billion riyals, according to Reuters calculations, compared with 1.4 billion riyals a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the company to post quarterly profit of 2.2 billion riyals. [IDnLDE79502I]
The company made a nine-month net profit of 6.25 billion riyals, it said in a statement without giving further detail.
Petrochemical prices have returned to near pre-crisis levels, but worries persist over how a potential double-dip global recession may impact petrochemicals companies' earnings in the world's top oil exporting region.
IQ shares closed at 125 riyals on Wednesday before the results were announced. (Reporting By Regan Doherty)
