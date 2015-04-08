UPDATE 3-Emaar Malls' $800 mln bid for Souq.com to challenge Amazon
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds details of Emaar Malls offer)
STOCKHOLM, April 8 INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : * Says net asset value on March 31, 2015, was SEK 186 per share, which amounts
to a rise of 18 pct since the start of the year * Says earnings per share for the first quarter were SEK 27.06 (14.36) * Says Bengt Kjell acting CEO of Industrivarden as from the AGM on may 6th,
2015 * Says a new CEO is expected to be presented during the third quarter of 2015 Link to press release: here
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds details of Emaar Malls offer)
March 27 Sealed Air Corp said it would sell its cleaning and chemicals systems division, Diversey Care, and its food hygiene and cleaning business to Bain Capital Private Equity for about $3.2 billion.