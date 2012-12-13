Dec 13 INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : * Strengthens its ownership position in Volvo * Says INDUSTRIVÄRDEN has acquired 10,000,000 a-shares in Volvo, corresponding

to 1.2% of the voting rights and 0.5% of the share capital * Says industrivärden's total holding in Volvo amounts to 131,506,918 a-shares

and 1,200,000 b-shares, which corresponds to 18.7% of the voting rights and

6.2% of the share capital