STOCKHOLM Aug 12 Swedish investment firm
Industrivarden has picked private equity firm IK
Investment Partners executive Helena Stjernholm as its new
chief, the company said on Wednesday.
The appointment follows a period of turbulence at
Industrivarden which saw its chairman and CEO forced out after a
corporate spending scandal centred around SCA, one of its major
holdings.
Stjernholm, born 1970, has worked at IK since 1998 and heads
its Stockholm office.
"It is a great pleasure for us to bring in Helena
Stjernholm, who has considerable knowledge and experience in
asset management, active ownership, company development and
company transactions," Industrivarden chairman Fredrik Lundberg
said in a statement.
Industrivarden is one of Sweden's biggest investment firms
with large stakes in companies such as Volvo and
Ericsson.
Stjernholm will take up her post on Sep. 1
