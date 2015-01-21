STOCKHOLM Jan 21 Sverker Martin-Lof, chairman
of investment group Industrivarden and one of the
most powerful figures in Swedish business, will step down in
spring and leave his other key posts, daily Svenska Dagbladet
said on Wednesday.
Quoting unnamed sources, the paper said Martin-Lof had
informed those companies where he is on the board of his
decision not to seek re-election this year.
Industrivarden could not immediately be reached for a
comment.
The investment group has large holdings in a number of top
Swedish firms including truck firm Volvo, telecom
gear maker Ericsson, engineering firm Sandvik
, banking group Handelsbanken, and
construction group Skanska.
In addition to being chairman of Industrivarden and tissue
firm SCA, Martin-Lof is also chairman of steel group
SSAB, deputy chairman of Handelsbanken and Ericsson
and a board member at Skanska.
Martin-Lof had already said he would leave all his positions
in 2016.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Susan Thomas)