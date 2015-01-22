Jan 22 Industrivarden Ab

* Says Industrivarden and its principal owners will be proposing certain changes to nominating committees of Industrivarden and its portfolio companies

* Says Sverker Martin-Lof has announced his intention to leave his directorships at companies' coming annual general meetings

* Says Anders Nyrén leaves his position as chairman of Handelsbanken

* Says Par Boman is proposed as new chairman of Handelsbanken

* Says an announcement on a successor to Par Boman as CEO of Handelsbanken will be made by its board of directors prior to bank's annual general meeting

* Says to recommend Par Boman as new Chairman of SCA and as a new director of Skanska and Bengt Kjell as new Chairman of SSAB

* Says also to recommend Anders Nyrén as a director of Ericsson