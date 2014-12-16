Dec 16 Industrivarden Ab

* Industrivarden's board chairman leaves his assignments in 2016

* Industrivärden's Chairman of the Board Sverker Martin-Löf has informed the company's principal owners, that he is not available for re-election at the annual general meetings during the spring 2016 in the listed companies, where he currently holds board assignments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)