UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 16 Industrivarden Ab
* Industrivarden's board chairman leaves his assignments in 2016
* Industrivärden's Chairman of the Board Sverker Martin-Löf has informed the company's principal owners, that he is not available for re-election at the annual general meetings during the spring 2016 in the listed companies, where he currently holds board assignments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources