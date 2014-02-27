LONDON Feb 27 European manufacturers' lobby
IFIEC Europe on Thursday launched an attack on the EU's
Emissions Trading System (ETS), opposing current reform plans
and calling for drastic changes to prevent a flight of
investment abroad.
Industrial companies such as steel and paper producers,
alongside electricity generators and airlines, are forced under
the ETS to surrender a carbon permit for every tonne they emit.
Manufacturers have long lobbied against measures to
strengthen the system while countries outside the European Union
are not adopting comparable policies to tackle climate change.
IFIEC's latest criticism is a sign that a proposal published
last month by the European Commission to establish a reserve of
carbon permits to curb supply in the ETS will face strong
opposition to becoming law amid heightened concerns from
politicians about derailing the EU's economic recovery.
"The reserve does not solve the real structural problems of
the (permit) allocation for industry. Therefore we are not happy
with the approach taken by the Commission," IFIEC's Annette
Loske said in an emailed response to questions.
The Commission's so-called "market stability reserve"
proposal follows on from its backloading plan, which was finally
passed into law this week after two years of political
wrangling.
The Commission wants backloading and later the reserve to
revive the ailing ETS and spur low carbon investment by driving
up carbon prices from below 7 euros per tonne of
emissions to levels that encourage companies to invest in low
carbon technologies.
FREE PERMITS
To help European industrial firms compete with rivals in
regions with less stringent emission limits, they get the
majority of their permits for free.
The Commission confirmed last month that the allocations of
free permits would be retained until at least 2019, even though
environmental campaigners have called for them to be slashed
following the drastic fall in prices from 30 euros in 2008.
IFIEC on Thursday called for an overhaul of what it
described as the "unrealistic" free allocation method from 2020,
saying that it would otherwise "stop investments in carbon
intensive industries in Europe".
In an effort to get factories to invest in cleaner
equipment, the current system is designed to hand out just
enough free permits to meet the needs of the very cleanest
plants, with firms that emit more required to buy additional
certificates to cover the shortfall.
IFIEC said the system is flawed because even the cleanest
plants will have to pay for some permits.
"We need a dynamic system being based on actual production
levels," Loske said, adding that the current method's use of
historical output data did not support the expansion of
efficient industrial production.
2030 LOBBYING
IFIEC's call for ETS reforms was among a list of
recommendations signed by 137 CEOs of IFIEC member companies
including ArcelorMittal and BASF urging EU
leaders to support domestic manufacturers when they discuss 2030
energy and climate change targets next month.
Lobbying is intense from all sides in Brussels after the
Commission in January provided an outline of proposed 2030
climate and energy policy, including a target to cut emissions
by 40 percent from 1990 levels.
Renewable producer groups say innovation is the best route
to ensuring jobs and growth, while IFIEC warns that setting
regulations to meet the targets will derail fragile economic
growth.
"These ever increasing surcharges create an unprecedented
burden for manufacturing industries, which cannot pass through
these costs to their customers," Philippe Darmayan, chief
executive of steelmaker Aperam, said in a statement.
The Commission says it is working to help industry and has
an aspirational target that 20 percent of EU gross domestic
product should come from the sector. The share of GDP from
industry has been falling rather than rising and stood at 15.6
percent in 2012.
Leaders from all 28 member states meet to discuss the 2030
goals at a European Council summit on March 20-21, though they
are not expected to reach agreement until they meet in June.
