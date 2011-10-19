NEW YORK Herbert A. Allen, founder of an annual business conference that draws a host of media moguls, is accused in a lawsuit of aiding a family fraud to stop a dying cousin's creditor collecting $25.3 million.

A business partner of the Allen & Company investment house's chief executive officer described as "laughable" the allegations made in the civil lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. He said Herbert A. Allen and the cousin, Robert Allen, had not spoken for 30 years.

The plaintiff, Excelsior Capital LLC, said Herbert A. Allen and others "forged or arranged for the forgery" of his cousin's signature on a deed for his interest in a family ranch in Arizona. It said the forgery took place on March 2 while he was on his deathbed in a hospital on New York's Long Island while the notarization indicated he signed in Manhattan on that day.

He died in hospital seven days later. Robert Allen was the son of Charles Allen, who founded Allen & Co in 1922.

The lawsuit said that while seeking to collect a $25.3 million court judgment against Robert Allen's estate, Excelsior "uncovered the fraud." The plaintiff's lawyer, Judd Burstein, declined to comment. The lawsuit seeks millions over the interest in the ranch and damages.

The complaint said that a close family friend and Allen & Company executive, Terence McCarthy, fraudulently notarized the signature. McCarthy was out of the office on Wednesday and unavailable to comment, the company said.

"The allegation is laughable," the Allen business partner, Jim Quinn, said. "Herbert A. Allen hasn't spoken to his cousin Bob in over 30 years."

The Allens are big players in the media and entertainment sector with the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference attended over the years by Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates, Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Warren Buffett and Rupert Murdoch of News Corp, among others.

Herbert A. Allen is also on the board of Coca-Cola and while he is still active in the conferences, they are run by his son, Herb Allen.

Excelsior Capital LLC has a sole member, Richard Davis, who was Robert Allen's neighbor on Long Island. Over the years, Robert Allen persuaded Davis to loan almost $40 million to Superior Broadcasting Company, a radio station business in which Allen invested $80 million, the court document said.

The complaint identified Robert Allen's sister, Terry Allen Kramer, as a third defendant. Kramer, a theater producer, could not immediately be reached to comment.

The case is Excelsior Capital LLC v Herbert Allen, et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 7373.

(Reporting by Grant McCool, editing by Matthew Lewis)