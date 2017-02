LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - FX announced Monday that it has ordered 13 season-two episodes of the Ryan Murphy/Brad Falchuk series "American Horror Story."

Last week's fourth episode of FX's spooky drama hit a new series high, beating out its premiere in several demos, including the all-powerful adults 18-49 demographic.

In that demo, last night grew 12 percent over last week, with 2.2 million viewers, and 8 percent over the series premiere. The series also showed a strong gain among women 18-49, which grew 16 percent over last week.