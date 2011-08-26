LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Modern Family" fans will no longer have the option to rent or buy -- at least when it comes to iTunes.

On Friday, Apple dropped the TV rental service from its popular online store.

The company unveiled the 99-cent service last October for a six-month trial, using only ABC and Fox programing. The trial period lasted a bit longer than expected, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

"After carefully considering the results of the rental trial, it became clear that content ownership is a more attractive long-term value proposition both for iTunes customers and for our business," Fox said in a statement. "To further enhance the value of ownership, we are working with Apple to make content available within their new cloud-based service."

Movies will continue to be available for rent as well as purchase.