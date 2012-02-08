LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 (TheWrap.com) - The Weinstein Company's new video on demand label, Radius-TWC, has picked up "Bachelorette," a Sundance movie starring Kirsten Dunst, the company's co-presidents, Tom Quinn and Jason Janego, said Tuesday.

Leslye Headland wrote and directed the comedy about three friends who are asked to be bridesmaids at the wedding of a woman they used to ridicule in high school. Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, James Marsden, Adam Scott and Kyle Bornheimer star.

Headland adapted the movie from her stage play.

The movie has a fancy raft of producers: Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum, Brice Dal Farra, Claude Dal Farra and Lauren Munsch.

The purchase price was in the neighborhood of $1.75 million.

