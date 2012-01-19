NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Bleacher Report, one of the largest sports websites in the country, has hit the iPad.

The company launched both its Team Stream App, which offers fans curated news and analysis from various content sources, and its HTML 5-optimized website for Apple's tablet on Thursday.

The Team Stream App, already available on iPhone and Android smart phones, is one of the top 20 sports apps. The company is expanding its mobile presence in response to data that shows 30 percent of its traffic now comes from mobile platforms. That jumped from just 5 percent a year ago.

"Over the past year, we've seen a tidal wave in content consumption through mobile devices," David Finocchio, co-founder and VP of content and product at Bleacher Report, said in a statement. "Through this new tablet experience, Bleacher Report is moving to transform the way fans follow the teams and topics that they care about."

Launched in 2008, Bleacher Report is one of the fastest growing sports media properties on the web. It claims to attract 22 million unique visitors a month, though according to Quantcast it draws 12 million in the United States and almost 16 million worldwide.

It also syndicates its content to the Los Angeles Times, USA Today and other national newspapers.

