LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Lady Gaga have something in common. So do Hawaii Five-O and J.K. Rowling.

They're all listed in the new 2012 "Guinness Book of World Records," the book's publisher announced Tuesday.

Sandra Bullock's in there, too. And Rihanna, Johnny Depp, Willow Smith and Hugh Laurie.

The annual compendium of all things giant and tiny offered a preview of some of the records it's listing in the 2012 edition. Among them, Lady Gaga, for "Most Followers on Twitter" -- 11,259,372 as of June 29. The pop star also set a record for "Most Weeks on U.S. Digital Hot Songs" -- "Poker Face" was on there for 83 weeks.

J.K. Rowling? Easy. The "Harry Potter" author is listed as "First Billionaire Author." Her seven "Harry Potter" books have sold more than 400 million copies worldwide.

Willow Smith is listed as "Youngest Transatlantic Top 20 Artist." When she was only 10 years old, her "Whip My Hair" made the list.

The rapper Lil Wayne is in the book for "Most US Hot 100 Hits by a Rap Artist" -- 64 between 1999 and 2010.

Johnny Depp, Hugh Laurie, Sandra Bullock, Miranda Cosgrove and Angus T. Nelson are world record-holders for money -- though some of the records already are tumbling.

Depp's listed as "Highest Paid Actor" for taking in $75 million between June 2009 and June 2010. Sandra Bullock led the actresses with $56 million.

Hugh Laurie has the "Highest Paid Actor in a TV Drama" record with $400,000 per episode of "House.

For the youngsters, 17-year-old Angus T. Jones, of "Two and a Half Men," is listed as "Highest Paid Child Star." He earned $250,000 per episode.

"iCarly" star Miranda Cosgrove was the "Highest Paid Child Actress," earning $180,000 per episode, according to Guinness.

Justin Bieber's "Baby" was the "Most Popular Video of Any Kind Online," with 463,820,304 views as of February 16, 2011.

The wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton was crowned "Most Live Streams for a Single Event," with 72 million streams.

And "Hawaii Five-O?" "Highest Rated New Show," as the CBS cop drama had 19.34 million viewers on January 23.

The Guinness Book of World Records will be in stores Thursday with a suggested retail price of $28.95.

