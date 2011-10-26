Eric Calderon, an Apple fan who said he owns most of the company's products, browses through the biography of Steve Jobs, sold at a bookstore in Quezon City, Metro Manila October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Steve Jobs biography has debuted at the top of the charts, and you can expect it to stay there for a long time.

Though official book sales figures from Nielsen will not be released for more than a week, "Steve Jobs" is already No. 1 on the Kindle bestseller list, the Nook bestseller list and the Apple iBookstore chart.

The authorized biography, written by Walter Isaacson, appeared in book stores yesterday, and the print and versions is already No. 1 on Amazon.com.

Industry analysts expect it to stay there for some time, and Amazon spokesperson Brittany Turner already told Reuters it could be the top-selling book of the year.

The October 5 death of the enigmatic Apple co-founder has prompted an outpouring of grief and testimonials, spurring publisher Simon & Schuster to move up the book's release from November 21 to Monday.

Isaacson, the former managing editor of Time magazine, has been on a whirlwind publicity tour, appearing on everything from CBS' "60 Minutes" to NPR's "Fresh Air."

Worldwide interest in Jobs' death also sped up Hollywood's pursuit of the book rights, which Sony snagged.

The genesis of the book dates to 2004, when Jobs asked Isaacson to writer his biography. Isaacson first turned it down, but then reconsidered given Jobs' deteriorating health.