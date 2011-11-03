NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Bounce TV, the new broadcast network aimed at African-Americans, will air on Fox-owned MyNetworkTV sub channels, including stations in New York and Los Angeles, under a deal announced Thursday.

With the addition of the new markets, Bounce will cover more than 70 percent of African-American U.S. households, said Martin Luther King III, a member of Bounce TV's founding group and board of directors. A sub channel is another name for a network carried in the digital spectrum, or a digital broadcast network.

"We are very grateful to the FOX Television Stations group for enabling Bounce TV to reach our grossly underserved African American community with targeted, culturally relevant and entertaining programing," he said.

Bounce TV is unique from existing networks aimed at African-Americans, including BET and TV One, because it is broadcast rather than cable. The network targets black audiences, ages 25-to-54, with a mix of movies, specials, live sports, inspirational faith-based programs, and off-net series. It launched at the end of September.

"We are pleased to allocate our airwaves to provide focused and unique content with an accomplished partner that has a solid business model," said Jack Abernethy, CEO of FOX Television Stations.