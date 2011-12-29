LONDON The British arm of News Corp has increased the legal fund it will use to settle civil litigation cases brought by victims of phone hacking to 100 million pounds ($155 million) from 20 million, the Independent newspaper reported on Thursday.

Rupert Murdoch's News International has earmarked the money to settle several high-profile cases, with some settlements expected to be well over 1 million pounds apiece, said the newspaper, citing sources close to the situation.

A News International spokeswoman called the 100 million pound figure "purely speculative."

News International has settled legal claims by a number of high profile public figures but is still negotiating a host of further claims after it admitted hacking the phones of celebrities, politicians and victims of crime.

($1=0.6465 British pounds)

