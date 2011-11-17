LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Bruce Rosenblum has been voted in as the new chairman and CEO of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the Academy announced Wednesday.

Rosenblum, currently the president of Warner Bros. Television Group, was elected to a two-year term and will assume his new duties in January.

He replaces two-term chairman John Shaffner, who was not eligible to run again, and becomes the first top network executive to take the unpaid position since Rich Frank in 1997.

Rosenblum ran against producer Nancy Bradley Wiard, a longtime ATAS insider who is serving her second term as first vice chair. He was recruited by some members to run in an attempt to bring in a new voice and a higher-profile chairman.

Warner Bros. is a dominant studio in television, increasing the chances for Rosenblum to run into conflicts of interest in his new position but also giving him more clout than Wiard would have wielded.

Earlier this year, the Academy signed a new deal with the four broadcast television networks to televise the Emmy Awards for another eight years. Changes in the show, including a reduction in the number of categories presented on the air, are expected to be a key part of the agenda facing Rosenblum in his tenure as chairman.

The Board of Governors elected six new officers in all, including Kevin Hamburger, the outgoing treasurer and senior supervising producer of "The Talk," as vice chair, and Frank Scherma as second vice chair.

A runoff election between Bob Bergen and Peter Kwong for the position of Governors of the Performers Peer Group remains to be held.