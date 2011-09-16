LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Casting directors on the east and west coasts have ratified a new contract, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 399 told TheWrap Friday.

The contract -- the casting directors' third collective bargaining agreement -- runs for one year.

It includes increases to pension and health and an increase for associate casting directors.

The new agreement replaces a three-year contract. The Teamsters declined to provide specifics of the vote.

Negotiators for casting directors and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers agreed on the contract on September 2. Union members voted to ratify on Thursday.

The current contract began in September 2008 and expires on September 30.

Teamsters plan to post the new contract on their web page some time Friday or over the weekend.