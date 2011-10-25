LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - CBS has ordered full seasons of its new dramas "Person of Interest" and "Unforgettable," the network announced Tuesday.

The J.J. Abrams-produced "Person of Interest," which premiered September 22, has averaged a 3.3 rating/8 share in the adults 18-49 demographic and 13.9 million total viewers since its debut.

The series, which stars "Lost" alum Michael Emerson as mysterious billionaire Mr. Finch and Jim Caviezel as a former CIA agent who Finch hires to prevent crimes, airs Thursdays at 9 p.m.

"Unforgettable," which is based on the J. Robert Lennon short story "The Rememberer," stars Poppy Montgomery as a New York City homicide investigator with the medical condition hyperthymesia, which allows her to remember everything.

The series, which premiered September 20, has averaged a 3.0/8 in the adults 18-49 demo and 14 million total viewers. "Unforgettable airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m.