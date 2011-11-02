Singer Justin Timberlake looks up at a video screen recalling his past performance at the Super Bowl half-time show as he hosts the 2008 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California July 16, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

An appeals court on Wednesday threw out a federal agency's decision to fine CBS Corp television stations $550,000 for airing singer Janet Jackson's "wardrobe malfunction" during the 2004 Super Bowl broadcast.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said that in imposing the fine, the Federal Communications Commission "arbitrarily and capriciously" departed from prior policy that exempted "fleeting" indecency from sanctions.

Jackson's right breast was briefly exposed to almost 90 million TV viewers after the singer Justin Timberlake accidentally ripped off part of her bustier during a halftime show performance.

The 3rd Circuit ruled in favor of CBS in 2008. The Supreme Court vacated that ruling the following year and sent the case back for reconsideration.

