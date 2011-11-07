NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - China Central Television, the country's state-owned broadcaster, is opening a new hub in Washington, D.C., from which it will broadcast its English-language TV service, according to the Financial Times.

CCTV, which produces news shows widely viewed as government propaganda, expects to begin broadcasting from a D.C. studio by the middle of 2012 and produce up to six hours of original programing a day.

The channel is now available through cable and satellite providers in areas with large Chinese populations.

CCTV has already built a studio in Nairobi for its English-language channel to reach viewers in Africa.

In addition to its Chinese and English businesses, it also offers channels in Arabic, French and Russian.