LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Chloe Sevigny and Mark Webber have been attached to star in "Panarea," a drama about a young married couple with intimacy issues who vacation on an Italian island where their relationship is tested.

Adam Mansbach wrote the screenplay. Adam Bhala Lough is directing. Jim Jarmusch is executive producing.

Webber is especially in-demand lately. The actor, who played Stephen Stills in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," has three premieres at the Sundance Film Festival -- "The End of Love," "Save the Date" and "For a Good Time, Call ..."

In "Panarea," Webber plays Paul, an American who is married to Sevigny's character, the headstrong Swedish Linnea.

Mangusta Productions' Sol Tryon and Giancarlo Canavesio are producing with Mike S. Ryan.