LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 (TheWrap.com) - More than 10,000 petition signers are asking the White House to investigate comments made by MPAA chief executive Chris Dodd, who warned in an exclusive interview with Fox News that politicians who failed to back antipiracy legislation could see Hollywood dollars dry up.

Dodd's words, coming at the end of the week that saw two bills backed by the motion picture lobby -- the so-called PIPA and SOPA measures -- battered by nationwide protests and defections by formerly supportive politicians, amount to bribery, the petition claims.

"Those who count on quote 'Hollywood' for support need to understand that this industry is watching very carefully who's going to stand up for them when their job is at stake," Dodd said. "Don't ask me to write a check for you when you think your job is at risk and then don't pay any attention to me when my job is at stake."

Early Sunday, a petition was started.

"This is an open admission of bribery and a threat designed to provoke a specific policy goal. This is a brazen flouting of the 'above the law' status people of Dodd's position and wealth enjoy," the petition reads.

The petition was initiated by the New York-based educational and research group We The People Foundation. It has amassed more than 10,000 signatures.