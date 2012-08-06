Motion picture exhibitor Cinemark Holdings Inc's quarterly results beat analysts' estimates, helped by higher admissions and concession revenues.

Net income rose to $51.6 million, or 45 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $40.4 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose 5 percent to $649.6 million.

Sales from admissions rose about 3 percent to $418.1 million, while those from concession rose 6 percent to $201.4 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 37 cents per share, on revenue of $630.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $24.05 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

