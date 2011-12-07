NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Comedians Jeff Ross and Eugene Mirman, "Daily Show" correspondent Wyatt Cenac and the Gregory Brothers -- architects of the "Bed Intruder" viral phenomenon -- are among those developing projects for Comedy Central, the network said in announcing its development slate Wednesday.

The slate is heavy on comedians who took part in September's highly rated Charlie Sheen roast. They include Ross, who is developing a roasting-themed show, Anthony Jeselnik, whose show was previously announced, and Amy Schumer, who is working on both a standup special and a pilot.

Here's the full development slate, as described by Comedy Central:

SERIES IN PRODUCTION

"Key & Peele"

In this original sketch-comedy show, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, the fresh, relevant comedic actor-writers that are used to being on the outside looking in, will examine life in a provocative and irreverent way, through a combination of filmed sketches and live stage segments. Whether it's satirizing the President, spoofing Nazis, or ordering up some soul food, "Key & Peele" will showcase their chemistry, camaraderie and unique point-of-view, born from their shared background and experiences growing up biracial in a not quite post-racial world. Executive produced by Key, Peele, Ian Roberts and Jay Martel. Eight episodes are set to premiere on Tuesday, January 31 at 10:30 P.M.

"The Nick Show Kroll" -- premieres 3Q 2012

"The Nick Show Kroll" highlights Nick Kroll's incredible ability to transform himself into hilarious characters that pop off the screen while bringing many of his popular short-form favorites along for the ride. Sketches in the pilot episode included "The PubLIZity Girls," with Kroll and Jenny Slate as publicists on the verge of a breakdown; "The Ed Hardy Boys," featuring Kroll as Bobby Bottleservice who, along with Peter Paparazzo (Jon Daly) solve mysteries for Christian Audigier, King of the Ed Hardy fashion empire; "Rich Dicks," which sees Kroll as Aspen Bruckheimer, son of Jerry, who, along with his old moneyed friend Wendy (Jon Daly) are rich, on the prowl and ready to party at a moments notice - oh yeah, they're also the biggest dicks in the world and man-on-the-street interstitials from Kroll's popular character Fabrice Fabrice. "The Nick Show Kroll" is executive produced and written by Kroll, John Levenstein ("Arrested Development") and Jonathan Krisel ("Saturday Night Live," "Portlandia"), who is also directing.

"Brickleberry" -- premieres 4Q 2012

"Brickleberry," co-produced by Fox 21 and COMEDY CENTRAL, is based on a group of dysfunctional forest rangers at a national park that is facing closure until a new ranger comes in to whip everyone into shape and save the park. The series is created, written and executive produced by Waco O'Guin and Roger Black (MTV2's "Stankervision") and executive produced by Daniel Tosh ("Tosh.0"), who will also voice a character.

IN DEVELOPMENT (all titles listed are working titles)

"@Rob Delaney"

This comedy, variety show brings the world of Twitter to life via the unique point-of-view of comedian and twitter extraordinaire, Rob Delaney. Delaney presents video and talks to remote guests as the show acts as a living, scrolling Twitter feed. Executive produced by Delaney and Avalon Entertainment's David Martin, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner and Kara Baker and co-executive produced by Avalon's Dan Lubetkin.

"Braunger"

This single-camera comedy is based loosely on the life of man-child comedian, Matt Braunger. By day, Braunger works as a closed-captioner, transcribing TV shows for the deaf. By night, he tries to make-up for the short-comings of his job by living the most fulfilling night-life possible with his gnome-like roommate, played by comic/actor Kyle Kinane.

Executive produced and created by Braunger and Brent Forrester ("King of the Hill," "The Office"), who will also direct, and executive produced by Avalon Entertainment's David Martin and co-executive produced by Avalon's Dan Lubetkin.

"Eugene!"

A sketch show in the form of a television network from the absurd point-of-view of comedian, Eugene Mirman ("Delocated," "Flight of the Conchords"). Executive produced by Mirman, Jon Watts and Chris Ford.

"Gregory Brothers"

From "Auto-Tune the News" to the notorious Bed Intruder Song, The Gregory Brothers are bringing their comedic musical talent to COMEDY CENTRAL. This ensemble comedy features an up-and-coming music group trying to make it in the world of viral videos. Executive produced by The Gregory Brothers (Evan, Andrew, Michael and Sarah Gregory), Tom Scharpling, David Becky at 3Arts Entertainment and Peyton Reed ("The Break Up"), who also directed the pilot.

"My Mans"(previously announced)

"My Mans" follows the adventures of two best friends, one who is constantly getting into trouble, and the other who is always bailing him out. Offering a unique twist on sketch comedy, this weekly narrative weaves in and out of stand-alone sketches. Executive produced by Naomi Odenkirk and Mark Provissiero, "My Mans" is written, performed and directed by Second City Chicago members Tim Robinson, Mark Raterman and Andy Miara. Bob Odenkirk ("Mr. Show," "Breaking Bad") serves as creative consultant.

"Nathan for You"

Canadian writer-comedian Nathan Fielder ("Jon Benjamin Has A Van," "Important Things with Demetri Martin") uses his finance degree and life experiences to help struggling businesses each week. When interacting with real businesses and real people, Fielder's advice and questionable personal skills usually do more harm than good. Executive produced by Fielder, Michael Koman and David Kneebone.

"Overloaded"

"Overloaded" with Michael Kosta ("COMEDY CENTRAL Presents: Michael Kosta") is a short-form comedic look at the world of social media. With our inboxes overflowing, our brains overrun and our world overwhelmed, Kosta deconstructs the madness of social media and gets us back to what we all really need and want: real personal connections. From his studio and in the field, Kosta breaks down the week's highlights of what people are talking about on Twitter, Facebook, blogs, and more.

Executive produced by Kosta, Infomania's David Nickoll, Will Ward and Roar Entertainment's Jordan Tilzer.

"Review" (previously announced)

"Review with Forrest MacNeil" is a half-hour comedy written and executive produced by Andrew Daly (starring as Forrest) and Charlie Siskel. Unlike typical critics who review boring things like films, food or art, MacNeil reviews the most difficult experiences of life itself -- by living them. He reviews anything his TV audience throws at him: the adrenaline rush of stealing, the trauma of divorce, the harrowing effects of murder, the wonder and joy of anonymous sex and stops at nothing to show us what an experience feels like before we embark on it ourselves. And, for our convenience, he rates every adventure on a scale of zero to five stars. MacNeil's unwavering commitment to his work means his answers to life's most challenging questions often come at the expense of his wife, his children, his affable neighbor Gary, his co-workers and humanity in general.

"Robots"

What if robots attempted to take over the world well before they actually had the ability to do so? This animated show pits a group of household electronics against their slacker owner, Jeff. Unbeknownst to Jeff, the Robots plot and scheme to take over the world every day, however, their lack of ability and understanding of humans eventually foils their plans sending them into a tailspin. Executive produced and written by Kumail Nanjiani (COMEDY CENTRAL's "Hot List," "John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show"), Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky ("The Office," "Bad Teacher").

"The Burn"

The self-proclaimed Roast Master General, Jeff Ross, and his friends roast the week's hot topics and go into the field to burn public figures and events. Each week, Ross will be joined by a group of fellow comics who help hit the topical targets. Executive produced by Ross, Mike Gibbons and Tagline Television.

"Time Trumpet" (previously announced)

A satirical look at pop culture and current events, set 30 years in the future, executive produced by Armando Iannucci ("In the Loop," HBO's "Veep"), Chris Godsick and Laura Krafft.

"TripTank"

"TripTank" is a collection of animated shorts featuring comedy's brightest. This collaboration between executive producers, Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico of ShadowMachine ("Robot Chicken," "Moral Orel") and Tom Gianas ("Pretend Time with Nick Swardson," "SNL") combines a variety of animated formats with a broad range of talented writers and creators including Tommy Blacha, Tom Gammill, Jon Glaser, Laura Kightlinger, Joe Mande, Bob Odenkirk and Duncan Trussell, among others. Plot lines include a behind-the-scenes look at the Roman Colosseum, a magical alcoholic wheelchair helping sick children, a group of aliens studying the world's most average guy to the misgivings of a kidney transplanted into a super model.

Untitled Amy Schumer Project

After her breakthrough performance at the "COMEDY CENTRAL Roast of Charlie Sheen," Amy Schumer brings her talent to the all-comedy channel. Schumer will executive produce and develop a pilot as well as shoot a stand-up special.

Untitled Anthony Jeselnik Project (previously announced)

Acclaimed comedian Anthony Jeselnik is bringing his sharp sense of humor and dark, twisted point-of-view to this project.

Jeselnik will star in and executive produce, along with Tom Johnson and Mosaic Media Group's Christie Smith.

Untitled Cyanide and Happiness Project

From the creators of the Cyanide and Happiness web comics and shorts comes a half-hour animated show featuring the twisted humor of a world populated by glorified stick figures.

Executive produced and created by Kristipher Matthew Wilson, Robert Andrew DenBleyker, David McElfatrick and Matthew Melvin.

Untitled Wyatt Cenac Project

A sketch/narrative idea based on the Public Affairs shows from the 80's hosted, written and executive produced by Wyatt Cenac ("The Daily Show with Jon Stewart") and produced by Generate's David Rath.