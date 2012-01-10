LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Modern Family" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" were the only primetime shows to receive multiple nominations, while actors Demi Moore, Jennifer Aniston and Fred Savage were saluted for their directorial work in the Directors Guild of America's television and commercial nominations, which were announced on Tuesday.

"Modern Family" and "Curb" each received a pair of nominations in the comedy series category, with "30 Rock" receiving the fifth nomination.

In the drama series category, the nominees were individual episodes of "Homeland," "Breaking Bad," "The Killing," "Game of Thrones" and "Friday Night Lights."

Moore and Aniston shared a nomination for segments of the Lifetime show "Five." Alicia Keys, Patty Jenkins and Penelope Spheeris were also nominated for that show. Savage was nominated for directing one of the "Modern Family" episodes.

The category whose directors had by far the longest history at the DGA Awards is Musical Variety, with the five nominees sharing 53 nominations between them. Louis J. Horvitz ("The Kennedy Center Honors") and Don Mischer ("The 83rd Academy Awards") were each receiving their 16th nomination, while Chuck O'Neil ("The Daily Show With Jon Stewart") and Glenn Weiss ("The Tony Awards") were receiving their eighth. The final nominee, Don Roy King ("Saturday Night Live"), was only receiving his fifth.

"All My Children" and "General Hospital" each received two nominations in the Daytime Serials category.

