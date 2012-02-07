Walt Disney Co is talking with Univision Communications about creating a new 24-hour English language cable news channel aimed at a Hispanic audience, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said on Monday.

The talks were first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the negotiations who cautioned the deal was not completed and could still unravel.

The newspaper said the move would be an effort to keep pace with changing demographics among U.S. Hispanics and reach a new audience of English speakers. The channel would operate as a joint venture.

Spokespeople for Disney and Univision declined to comment.

The channel would start broadcasting before the November elections and would be based in Miami, the Journal said.

Disney, a global theme park and entertainment giant, operates the ABC broadcast network and cable channels including sports network ESPN. Univision is a privately held Spanish-language television and radio broadcaster.

Walt Disney shares closed at $40.46 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

