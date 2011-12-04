LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Sony Pictures is steaming over the New Yorker's plan to review David Fincher's "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" on Monday. That will be eight days in advance of the December 13 embargo that the studio imposed on all critics and journalists who attended early screenings of the long-awaited film.

Early Sunday morning, Sony's executive VP of motion picture publicity, Andre Caraco, sent an email to those who've attended advance screenings of the Daniel Craig/Rooney Mara film, including TheWrap, calling the New Yorker's plan to publish a review by critic David Denby on December 5 "completely unacceptable."

"As a matter of principle, the New Yorker's breach violates a trust and undermines a system designed to help journalists do their job and serve their readers," Caraco wrote. "We have been speaking directly with the New Yorker about this matter and expect to take measures to ensure this kind of violation does not occur again."

Caraco also emphasized that other critics and journalists who saw the film early are still expected to observe the embargo. When one outlet breaks a review embargo, others typically follow, frequently with the approval of the studio.

"The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" first screened on Monday, November 28, for members of the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review. It began screening later in the week for other members of the press; a condition of the invitation was that writers acknowledge that they would honor the embargo with their RSVP.

The embargo extended to Facebook, Twitter and the like. Apart from scattered hints that indicate some early viewers loved the film, those platforms have been silent about "Dragon Tattoo," which opens on Wednesday, December 21.

One blogger, Jeff Wells of Hollywood Elsewhere, wrote something about the film but quickly took it down.

While it's not unusual for a site to violate an embargo, it's far more common for the embargo-breaker to be a trade publication or a site like Ain't It Cool News than an established mainstream publication like the New Yorker.