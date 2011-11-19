NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "The Rock" is back in more ways than one.

Dwayne Johnson will add a starring role in "Monster Hunter's Survival Guide" to a busy upcoming schedule of feature films and wresting commitments.

The project, produced by Simon Kinberg, is based on the comic book mini-series that offers a comprehensive guide of how to hunt and survive confrontations with monsters, the undead and unnatural beasts. It was written by John Paul Russ and published by Zenescope Entertainment.

Johnson has had a resurgent 2011, having brought his WWE alter ego "The Rock" back into the ring and appeared as "Luke Hobbs" in "Fast Five," which grossed more than $626 million at the global box office.

He has already filmed "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island," due to come out next year, is now filming "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" and will then star in Ric Roman Waugh's "Snitch."

After hosting this year's WrestleMania XXVII he will appear at next year's, which sold $6.3 million worth of tickets on its first day.