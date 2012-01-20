LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Clint Eastwood's longtime editor Joel Cox and TV veteran Doug Ibold will receive Lifetime Career Achievement Awards from the American Cinema Editors on February 18, ACE announced on Thursday.

The awards will be given to Cox and Ibold at the 62nd annual ACE Eddie Awards, which will take place in the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will be hosted by Patton Oswalt.

Eastwood will present the award to Cox, while television producer Dick Wolf will present the honor to Ibold.

Cox has worked with Eastwood for more than 35 years and more than 30 movies, including "Million Dollar Baby," "J. Edgar," "Gran Torino," "Letters from Iwo Jima," "The Bridges of Madison County," "Sudden Impact" and "Unforgiven," for which he won an Academy Award.

His collaborations with Eastwood began when he served as assistant editor on "The Outlaw Josey Wales" in 1975.

Ibold has worked in television for more than 40 years, including runs on the long-running series "Miami Vice," "Law & Order," "Magnum P.I." and "Walker, Texas Ranger."

As a founder of the production company Butterfly Films, he also worked with John Lennon as he was recording "Imagine," and the Rolling Stones when they toured to support the album "Exile on Main Street."

ACE will announce its Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year next week.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)