LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) -Hollywood did a bit better than the rest of California last month.

The state's unemployment rate ticked up from 12 percent to 12.1 percent, with about 8,400 jobs lost during August, according to new U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.

But in Hollywood, the economic picture was more mixed. While television faced an uphill struggle, the film industry has been a steady source of job growth.

Statewide, the motion picture and sound recording industry gained 2,000 jobs last month, but the broadcasting and radio sectors remained flat, Juan Millan, a labor market consultant for California's Employment Development Department, told TheWrap.

In Los Angeles County, the motion picture and sound recording industry gained 3,200 jobs over the month, and has added 11,700 jobs to the employment rolls over the year.

Broadcasters were not as lucky. In the region, the radio and television broadcasting lost 200 jobs and has shed 500 jobs over the year.

Nationwide, the unemployment level remained steady at 9.1 percent.