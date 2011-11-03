LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Europa," a suspense drama about astronauts from different countries who head to the frigid glacial moon of Jupiter, has found a warm reception at this year's American Film Market, selling in 12 territories so far.

The movie, starring Sharlto Copley, Michael Nyqvist, ("The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo"), Daniel Wu ("Blood Brothers"), Anamaria Marina ("4 Months, 3 Weeks, 2 Days"), Christian Camargo ("Hurt Locker") and Karolina Wydra ("Crazy, Stupid, Love") will be directed by Sebastian Cordero.

Philip Gelatt wrote the screenplay about a group of astronauts who make the difficult journey to the moon Europa in search of extraterrestrial life and find something intimidating and unpredictable.

Kevin Misher is producing through his Misher Films. Ben Browning is producing with Wayfare Entertainment.

The movie was sold to Hopscotch for Australia and New Zealand; Ster Kinekor Entertainment for South Africa; Metropolitan Filmexport for France; PT Amero Mitra Film for Indonesia; Noori Pictures for South Korea; Media Film International for Thailand; United King Video for Israel; Eagle Films for the Middle East; Tanweer for India; and Ascot Elite for Germany and Switzerland.

Sierra/Affinity is a finance, production and foreign sales company that was created in January 2011 from the merger of Sierra Pictures and Affinity International.

Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg lead the company.