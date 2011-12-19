LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - He doesn't wear hoodies and he wasn't a social misfit at Harvard, but the Israeli social-media entrepreneur formerly known as Rotem Guez now has several important things in common with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

For one, they share a name, with Guez officially changing his name to Mark Zuckerberg earlier this month.

The other thing: a knack for courtroom appearances, with Facebook suing the former Guez -- we'll call him, Zuckerberg II, for the sake of clarity -- and the entrepreneur suing the social media company right back. This, according to his website, MarkZuckerbergOfficial.com.

For its part, Facebook claims that Zuckerberg II is violating its terms of service with the business he co-founded, the Like Store, which helps individuals and business entities on Facebook increase their "likes."

Zuckerberg II, meanwhile, is suing Facebook right back for shutting down his Like Store profile, claiming the company had no right to do so.

Perhaps sensing the media attention such a name change could deliver, Zuckerberg II set up Twitter and Facebook accounts under his new name -- he even included one in which he poses with his new Mark Zuckerberg passport.