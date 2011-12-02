NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Fanhattan, an app that helps consumers find on-demand movies and TV shows, announced new partnerships with PBS, Lifetime and Crackle on Friday.

The app, dubbed an "entertainment discovery service," pulls data from sites like Netflix and Hulu Plus and lets users browse through and search for a wide variety of videos.

This latest announcement introduces free films from the Crackle library like "Donnie Brasco" and "A Few Good Men," as well as TV shows such as "Seinfeld."

The PBS library adds the likes of "Antiques Roadshow" and "Nova" while Lifetime brings in "How I Met your Mother" and "The Adventures of Old Christine."

Anyone with the app can start by picking between movies and TV, and then browsing through different genres and classifications. It also lets you get more specific in your searches, filtering by release date, ratings or other metrics.

Fanhattan is available across multiple platforms, including the iPhone, which it recently launched a free app for.