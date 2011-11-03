LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The co-founder of Freestyle Releasing has launched a new company to place independent movies on VOD, pay TV and specialty markets.

Susan Jackson announced Wednesday that she has formed Freestyle Digital Media.

"We are thrilled to be able to release films day and date in theaters on the same day as they launch on the iTunes store, on Amazon Instant Video, on Dish Networks, the YouTube Movie Store and Android mobile devices, and all other cable and internet VOD services," Jackson said in a written statement.

Additionally, the company will make DVDs of independent movies available for rent through retail stores, kiosks and through the mail.

Freestyle Digital Media is separate from Jackson's distribution company Freestyle Releasing.

Former Sonic Solutions executive Steve Harnsberger will serve as FDM's executive VP of business development.

Mark Borde, who co-founded Freestyle Releasing, is FDM's executive vice president of theatrical distribution.