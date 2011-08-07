LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - The Television Critics Assn. honored the final season of "Friday Night Lights" by naming it the Outstanding Program of the Year, and gave "Game of Thrones" the award for Outstanding New Program.

"Mad Men" and "Modern Family" received two awards each, the most of any show, as the group's members opted to spread its praise around.

"Mad Men" received its third award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama, and Jon Hamm won the award for Individual Achievement in Drama.

"Modern Family" won for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and "Modern Family" star Ty Burrell shared the Individual Achievement in Comedy award with "Parks and Recreation"'s Nick Offerman, who hosted the ceremony.

The non-televised ceremony, a lively, off-the-record affair, was held at the Beverly Hilton, site of this year's TCA summer press tour for the broadcast and cable networks.

Here's the full list of winners.

• Individual Achievement in Drama: Jon Hamm ("Mad Men,"

AMC)

• Individual Achievement in Comedy: Ty Burrell ("Modern Family," ABC) and Nick Offerman ("Parks and Recreation," NBC)

• Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: "Restrepo" (National Geographic Channel)

• Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programing: "Amazing Race" (CBS)

• Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programing: "Sesame Street" (PBS)

• Outstanding New Program: "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

• Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials: "Masterpiece: Sherlock" (PBS)

• Outstanding Achievement in Drama: "Mad Men" (AMC)

• Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: "Modern Family" (ABC)

• Career Achievement Award: Oprah Winfrey

• Heritage Award: "The Dick Van Dyke Show"

• Program of the Year: "Friday Night Lights" (DirecTV/NBC)