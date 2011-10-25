LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Warner Brothers is taking a page from Disney.

The studio announced that it will pull all Harry Potter DVDs and Blu-rays from store shelves on December 29, 2011.

Move follows the November 11 home entertainment release of the final film in the franchise, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 2," which should send disc sales into the stratosphere. The studio is also releasing a box-set of all eight Potter films on that date.

Disney has employed a similar strategy with animated hits like "Beauty and the Beast" and "Sleeping Beauty," re-releasing the movies in theaters and on tricked out versions for limited periods of time.

If the runaway success of the 3D re-release of "The Lion King" is any guide, fans can expect Potter to wave his wand in theaters at some point in the future.

Warner Brothers says the new moratorium will not apply to digital copies or video-on-demand.