LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lawsuit against Dick Clark Productions will go to trial this month, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

The HFPA, which puts on the Golden Globe Awards, sued DCP last November, claiming that the production company -- the longtime producer of the Golden Globes -- improperly negotiated a new contract with NBC to air the awards.

A contract between the HFPA and Dick Clark Productions expires after the 2011 telecast. But Dick Clark Productions signed a new contract with NBC to air the Globes for seven more years. Dick Clark Productions contends that because of the NBC deal, the contract with HFPA is automatically renewed.

The NBC deal would give the two companies an average of $21.5 million for every awards show. The money would be split after overhead costs are removed.

Dick Clark Productions and the HFPA have been in business since 1983, but HFPA officials believe that the production company is being over-compensated for its role in the Golden Globes broadcast.