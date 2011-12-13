LOS ANGELES A music-industry executive died on Monday of wounds he suffered last week when a gunman opened fire on motorists in a famed Hollywood intersection, a hospital spokeswoman said.

John Atterberry, 40, was critically injured during the shooting spree at Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street on Friday, a bizarre incident that some witnesses said they initially mistook for a movie.

Two other people suffered lesser injuries before the gunman, 26-year-old Tyler Brehm, was shot dead by an off-duty policeman who was working on a nearby film production, the Los Angeles Police Department has said.

Sally Stewart, a spokeswoman for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, confirmed that Atterberry died on Monday of injuries he suffered in the attack.

Atterberry, who was driving through the intersection in his silver Mercedes when he was struck in the jaw by a single bullet, was a former Death Row Records vice president and longtime recording industry manager and promoter.

Police say Brehm pulled out a handgun at mid-morning on Friday and began randomly firing at motorists and pedestrians in or near the intersection. They have so far not said what they believe motivated him to open fire and have not established a link between the gunman and his victims.

Authorities have declined to say what film production the off-duty officer was working on when he responded to the call.

A spokesman for FilmLA, an agency that coordinates film and television permits in Los Angeles, said the closest movie set was "Gangster Squad," a crime drama starring Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Sean Penn.

A series of videos taken from a nearby office tower and posted on Twitter showed the suspect, dressed in black pants and a white shirt, walking in the street firing a handgun as motorists slammed on their brakes and veered out of the way.

Another brief clip, posted on the Los Angeles Times website, showed the man firing at a black pick-up truck at close range.

(Editing by Cynthia Johnston)