Brent Lang

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Miramax has signed a multi-year agreement with Hulu to offer films such as "Swingers" and "Pulp Fiction" in Japan, the studio announced on Tuesday.

The move follows on the heels of a larger domestic deal between the streaming service and the studio that was unveiled last June. As part of the pact, Miramax films are currently available to stream through the Hulu Plus subscription service.

Financial terms of the Japanese deal were not disclosed. The Miramax titles are now available to Japanese users.

Under its new ownership, a consortium of investors that includes construction magnate Ron Tutor, Miramax has put a priority on exploiting its library of Oscar-winning titles.

In addition to the Hulu pacts, the studio has also inked deals with Netflix.

Films from the Miramax library that will be available to Hulu subscribers in Japan include "Chocolat," "The English Patient," "From Dusk Till Dawn," "Gone Baby Gone," "Good Will Hunting," "Jackie Brown," "There Will Be Blood," "Scream" and "Spy Kids."