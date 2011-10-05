NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Hulu announced a multi-year content agreement with Univision on Wednesday that will make hundreds of hours of Spanish-language novelas, variety shows, comedies, and reality shows available on Hulu and Hulu Plus.

Shows available, within the next three months, will include the current season primetime programing from Univision, the nation's top-rated network after CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC.

"The Hispanic population in the U.S. is already over 50 million and growing much faster than the balance of the U.S. population," Hulu CEO Jason Kilar wrote on his blog. "Prior to Hulu's agreement with Univision, the Hispanic community in America has not had a digital distribution service that served top-tier long-form content of this magnitude across Internet-connected devices, on demand. We are thrilled to be the first service to do so."

Kilar also noted that 24 of the top 25 most-watched series among Hispanics during TV's fall premiere week were Univision shows.

The deal will give Hulu users next-day access to a selection of current season programing, and provide Hulu Plus subscribers with more access to primetime episodes and hundreds of hours of library content, Univision said.

"Univision is committed to making the programs Hispanic Americans love accessible anytime and anywhere. The demand for Univision's content is tremendous and this will be the first time our most popular programing will be available on the Internet," said Tonia O'Connor, President, Distribution Sales & Marketing, Univision Communications Inc.

"We are pleased to enter into this landmark agreement with a partner that shares our passion for super-serving all TV fans with their favorite shows in a rich and user-friendly environment."