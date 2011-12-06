LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Rapper turned actor/producer Ice Cube might be best known for lighthearted comedy fare such as "Are We There Yet?" and the "Friday" movies these days. But at least part of his attitude is still straight outta Compton.

Cube (real name: O'Shea Jackson) has struck a script development deal with FX for a new drama called "Eye for an Eye," in which he would play a paramedic who, after years of contact with crime victims, decides to go vigilante and avenge crimes, FX confirms to TheWrap.

In addition to starring, Jackson will executive-produce, along with Matt Alvarez, his partner in the Cube Vision production company, and Jeff Kwatinetz and Josh Barry from Prospect Park -- the same company that recently attempted a failed online revival of "All My Children" and "One Life to Live."

Ice Cube has a full plate these days; in addition to executive-producing the TBS comedy "Are We There Yet?" he'll be appearing in the Woody Harrelson crime drama "Rampart" and the big-screen adaptation of "21 Jump Street," playing Capt. Dickson.

