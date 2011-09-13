Bangalore Inner City Media Corp, the holding company for the owner of New York City's WLIB and WBLS radio stations, said it has reached an agreement with its senior lenders to file a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization by mid-October.

The radio broadcasting company that caters to African-Americans and is founded by civil rights leader Percy Sutton, expects to emerge from bankruptcy protection by the end of 2011, it said in a statement.

In August, in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, billionaire Ron Burkle's Yucaipa Corporate Initiatives Fund II LP, Drawbridge Special Opportunities Fund Ltd and Fortress Credit Funding I LP said they were owed $254 million by Inner City.

The move came after the company pulled out of a deal to restructure its debt.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)