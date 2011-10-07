DUBLIN Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien's displeasure with the performance of Independent News & Media, Ireland's largest media group, has not abated despite years of wrangling with its management.

In the latest installment of one of Ireland's greatest boardroom battles, O'Brien, IN&M's largest shareholder with a stake of almost 22 percent, wants the group's chairman, Brian Hillery, removed due to what he sees as a continuing slump in shareholder value.

"As a long-term investor in IN&M and much-suffering investor, I would like to see IN&M restructure its balance sheet, raise capital, pay down debt and try and diversify its revenues into digital and other media offerings," he told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

"You have the same management -- you have the chairman and the CEO who have been there and wiped out 2.3 billion euros ($3.08 billion) of value in the last four years so they have no credibility."

"I've made my views well-known to them."

O'Brien was speaking on the sidelines of a two-day gathering of nearly 300 business people of Irish descent in Dublin. The Global Irish Economic Forum is a government event designed to tap the Irish diaspora for ideas about how to help the country recover from a devastating financial crisis.

Speaking at the same summit, Gavin O'Reilly, IN&M's chief executive and son of shareholder Tony O'Reilly, rebuffed O'Brien's complaints and his call for Hillery to resign.

"He obviously has his view. The company has a very clear succession planning policy in place and we will make the appropriate announcement in due course," he told Reuters.

IN&M has radically restructured over the past two years, selling key overseas interests and swapping debt for equity to secure its future.

Its shares closed at 26 euro cents on Friday compared with highs above 17 euros in 2007, when Ireland's economy was powering ahead.

O'Brien has upped the pressure on O'Reilly since one of his nominated directors was voted off the IN&M board last summer.

In late August, O'Brien bought a direct stake of around 1.3 percent in Australia's APN News & Media, in which IN&M already has a 30 percent plus stake. O'Reilly is APN's chairman.

O'Brien, who made his fortune in telecoms, said the decision to buy the shares was based on their low price.

"I've always said I love the asset, I love the company. I think they have a great board and good management," he said. "When I saw the shares go down, I thought, 'Hey that's an opportunity to buy."

FAR-FLUNG EMPIRE

One of Ireland's richest men, O'Brien's main focus is Digicel, his mobile phone company based in the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific.

"In our first quarter we did $254 million of EBITDA, we're running at about a 42, 43 percent EBITDA margin," he said. "We're just finished our second quarter, we haven't announced our results yet but we're very happy with them."

O'Brien is using his mobile phone platform to enable migrants to remit money back home.

"I think it's going to become a bigger part of our business over the next two to three years."

"There's an awful lot of talk about mobile banking but it's very difficult to create profitable business and products out of them. We think we now have a model where we can go on and make some money."

Nonresident in Ireland for tax purposes, O'Brien still effectively lives in Dublin, flying into the country most Friday nights and departing early on Mondays to different parts of his empire. It could be Papua New Guinea one week, Jamaica the next.

He was upbeat about Ireland's prospects for recovery and the ideas raised in Friday's conference.

"If we can come out of this forum with a number of key things that we are going to do out of this forum, it's really going to make a difference."

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins, editing by Matthew Lewis)