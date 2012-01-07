LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Warner Bros. totally flipped the script on the Writers Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences -- but it was all an innocent mistake.

Warners had an "oops" moment when it sent the wrong version of the "J. Edgar" script to some members of the branch, which prompted the studio to issue a retraction -- and a new batch of scripts.

An individual with knowledge of the situation confirms to TheWrap that Warner Bros. sent out a continuity draft of the Dustin Lance Black-penned biopic, rather than the final shooting script. While the draft contains all of the dialogue, it lacks the "flourishes" that guide actors through the action.

The individual says that the wrong script went out to "a small fraction" of the members of the branch -- only those who requested the script received one.

Warners sent a correction, along with the shooting scripts, at Black's request. According to the individual, everyone involved has "moved on" from the situation following the correction.

"J. Edgar," which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as idiosyncratic FBI head J. Edgar Hoover, has racked up several awards nominations, including a Golden Globe nomination for DiCaprio, as well as Screen Actors Guild nominations for DiCaprio and co-star Armie Hammer.

Deadline first reported the news.