NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - John Miller, a veteran of both government and television, is coming back to the small screen as a senior correspondent for CBS News.

Jeff Fager, Chairman of CBS News, and David Rhodes, President of CBS News, made the announcement on Monday, emphasizing that Miller will contribute in the mornings.

CBS' "The Early Show" lags behind its networks rivals, NBC's "The Today Show" and ABC's "Good Morning America," in the ratings.

Though the press release says Miller will have a "major role" in the mornings, it also notes that he will report for all CBS News shows, including "60 Minutes."

"This is very exciting news for us. John is a man of many talents and one of them is that he is an extraordinary reporter," Fager said in a statement. "It will be great to get him back on the air again, even better that he will be on CBS."

As Fager mentions, Miller has not been on the air for a few years thanks to his latest stint in government. He has worked in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence since 2005.

This jump back to reporting is but the latest instance in which Miller, who began working for a WNEW, a local new York station, back in 1973, has alternated between government and television.

He has also served as a correspondent for ABC News, co-hosted ABC's "20/20" and worked for the New York City Policy Commissioner.