LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - K5 International has nabbed international rights to Benaroya Pictures' "Elvis & Nixon," the companies said Tuesday.

The film tells the story of the King of Rock's 1970 White House visit to meet the president. In addition to producing one of the most awkward photos in history, Presley asked to be appointed an agent at large in the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.

Cary Elwes, best known for "The Princess Bride," will mark his directorial debut with the comedy. Eric Bana will star as the hip-shaking singer and Danny Huston will play Nixon.

Michael Benaroya of Benaroya Pictures and Holly Wiersma will produce.

Elwes, Joey Sagal and Hanala Sagal wrote the screenplay.