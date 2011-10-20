LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - A.G. Lafley, the former chairman, president and CEO of Procter & Gamble, has joined the board of directors of Legendary Entertainment, the company announced Thursday.

Lafley joins Legendary as the company expands significantly. It recently launched Legendary East, a joint venture in China. And while it has long been a co-producer, it is increasingly developing its own projects.

It also recently closed on a new $700 million credit facility and has a new television division and a new comics division.

During Lafley's years at Procter & Gamble, sales doubled, profits quadrupled and the company's market value increased by more than $100 billion, according to Legendary.

He's a graduate of Hamilton College and holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

He joins Jim Breyer, Larry Clark, Dick Cook, Joe Roth and chairman and CEO Thomas Tull.

Lafley adds heft to Legendary's already hefty board: Jim Breyer is a partner in Accel Partners and is CEO of Breyer Capital. He also serves on the boards of both Facebook and Wal Mart. Dick Cook is the former chairman of Walt Disney Studios, and Roth is a renowned producer.

Legendary's productions include Guillermo del Toro's upcoming "Pacific Rim," "Inception and "The Dark Knight."