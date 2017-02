NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Liev Schreiber has been cast as the title character in "Ray Donovan," an upcoming Showtime drama from "Southland" creator Ann Biderman.

Schreiber's character is a Los Angeles "fixer" beset by family troubles. The series, executive produced by Biderman, Mark Gordon and Bryan Zuriff, will begin shooting in Los Angeles early next year.

Schreiber will next star in Mira Nair's thriller "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" with Kate Hudson and Kiefer Sutherland. The "Defiance" and "Manchurian Candidate" star will also appear with Jay Baruchel and Seann William Scott in the hockey comedy "Goon."